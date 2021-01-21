RUTLAND — A Watertown man has been charged with driving while intoxicated stemming from a crash in December that sent three to the hospital.
Marvin W. Aguilar-Garcia, 27, of 139 Winthrop St., was charged by sheriff’s deputies Jan. 15, with DWI, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and two traffic violations.
On Dec. 5, Mr. Aguilar-Garcia was allegedly traveling down Route 12 in a Chevy Cruze when he made a U-turn near the town of Rutland and town of Watertown line. Shortly after beginning to drive in the other direction, he allegedly veered into the oncoming lane and crashed into a vehicle carrying two men.
A witness to the crash said Mr. Aguilar-Garcia was unconscious, but would end up running from the scene a short ways before officers were able to detain him.
Tiffany Sandvig was traveling behind the vehicle who was struck by Mr. Aguilar-Garcia. It was her father and her sister’s boyfriend traveling in front of her as they were convoying to Copenhagen with furniture. Her father was trapped in the vehicle before first responders rescued him and sent him to the hospital, along with the two others involved. Ms. Sandvig had said she was OK, besides having anxiety after watching her father be nearly struck head on.
“I’m a very hostile person when it comes to my family,” she said the day of the crash.
