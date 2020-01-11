WATERTOWN — Richard A.V. Elwood, 29, of Watertown, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without a license by Watertown police at 1:41 a.m. Saturday on Public Square. According to the police report, Mr. Elwood refused to submit to a chemical test to determine his blood alcohol content and has been summoned to appear in City Court on January 29.
There is an active warrant for Mr. Elwood’s arrest in North Carolina, but authorities declined extradition, according to the report.
More than once when driving through Public Square I have wondered whether a given driver is possibly intoxicated and driving without a license. So this doesn't really come as a surprise.
