WATERTOWN — City police on Sunday charged David J. Taylor, Jr. 22, 41980 City Route 41, with first offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated first offense driving while intoxicated. He was also cited for not having headlights, an infraction.
Mr. Taylor was arrested on the 600 block of Huntington Street at 2:23 a.m. and transported to the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released on tickets returnable to City Court. No blood alcohol content was provided.
