WATERTOWN — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies charged Buck A. Ross, 45, of 21085 Weaver Road, with driving while intoxicated at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday at Mercers Mobil, 21623 Route 232.
His blood alcohol content was reported as 0.10 percent. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication.
Mr. Ross was also charged with refusal to take a breath test, reckless driving, failure to keep right, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving with no license and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Further details were not provided by the sheriff’s department.
