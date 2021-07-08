WATERTOWN — A 30-year-old was arrested Thursday after he is alleged to have recently made bomb threats in the city last month.
Michael J. Tweedy, of 1030 Arsenal St., was charged by city police Thursday with two counts of making a terroristic threat, which are class D felonies.
On June 25, Mr. Tweedy allegedly called in bomb threats at the Planet Fitness off Arsenal Street, near where he had been living at Econo Lodge, and another at Skyline Apartments at 454 Mill St., causing the evacuation of both buildings.
Bomb-detecting K-9 units searched each location, and there were no devices found. City police are investigating the possibility of more threats having been made by Mr. Tweedy. City police are not discussing his intent at this time.
He was being processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on Thursday morning and was scheduled to be arraigned in City Court the same day.
