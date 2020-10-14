WATERTOWN — James A. Carrow II, 46, 418 W. Mullin St., was charged by city police with sexual assault of a child, first-degree rape and third-degree criminal sexual act after he allegedly subjected a child to numerous sexual acts between March 2018 and March 2019.
Carrow was arrested Wednesday and arraigned before Judge Eugene R. Renzi, who committed Carrow to the Jefferson County jail without bail.
Last month, according to city police, the parent of a 13-year-old child filed a complaint after it was learned that Carrow had allegedly raped the child numerous times between March 2018 and March 2019.
