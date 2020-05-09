WATERTOWN — Police arrested Daniel P. Doolen Jr., 29, 338 Academy St., Apt. 4, early Saturday morning after a domestic incident. Police said he used both hands to choke and push a woman to the ground.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Mr. Doolen allegedly impeded the normal breathing of Renee Gracey when he used both hands to apply pressure to her neck during a fight at his Academy Street apartment. He also is accused of preventing Ms. Gracey from requesting emergency assistance when he took her cellphone from her while she was dialing 911.
Mr. Doolen was charged with second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
He was taken to jail and then held pending an arraignment hearing on Saturday.
