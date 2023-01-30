2 charged with lying over Winslow Street gunshot

WATERTOWN — A city man faces methamphetamine possession counts after a search warrant was executed Friday at his Ohio Street apartment and 36 grams of the drug were allegedly found.

George J. Lewis, 42, is charged by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child.

