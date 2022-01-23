WATERTOWN — Brandon M. Cronce, 29, a resident of Watertown without an address, was charged by city police on Thursday with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 11 and two counts of first-degree criminal sex act with a minor under age 11.
According to police records, between March 7, 2020, and March 7, 2021, Mr. Cronce allegedly subjected a young boy, aged 6 on March 7, 2020, to sexual contact. Police said the crime happened at an apartment in Maywood Terrace in Watertown.
Police also charged Mr. Cronce with committing a criminal sex act in an incident between Nov. 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020, also at Maywood Terrace. There, police say Mr. Cronce engaged in sexual contact with a 5-year-old female.
He was also charged with another criminal sex act when he gave and received oral sex from a then-8-year-old female on Jan. 1, 2015, at a house on Academy Street. In another incident, police say he subjected a then-8-year-old girl to sexual contact.
The final charge of a criminal sex act, between July 2019 and April 2020, involved a 10-year-old, police said.
Mr. Cronce was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County jail, where he was held pending an arraignment hearing. Mr. Cronce remained in the county jail as of Sunday, according to online court records.
