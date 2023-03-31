WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was charged Wednesday by state police with multiple felonies and a misdemeanor after police say he stole property from vehicles and damaged the vehicles in the town of Pamelia.
Edgar L. Richardson, 45, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and third-degree criminal trespass.
