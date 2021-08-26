WATERTOWN — Dakota J. Marzano, 26, of 22974 Spring Valley Drive, was charged Tuesday by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and criminal possession of a firearm, both felonies.
According to the sheriff’s office, between January 2019 and July 2021, Marzano allegedly subjected a female under the age of 13 to sexual contact by touching her intimate parts on several occasions. Marzano was also allegedly in possession of a .22-caliber pistol that was unregistered. He also didn’t have a valid pistol permit, according to the sheriff’s office. The pistol has since been turned over to authorities.
He is due to answer the charges in Watertown Town Court.
