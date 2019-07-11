WATERTOWN — City police on July 5 charged Lee M. Adkins, 28, of 619 Huntington St., with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, both misdemeanors.
Police charge that at 6:48 p.m. at 2 Factory Square, Mr. Adkins obstructed a drug investigation by yelling threats at officers, clenching his fists and growling. He also refused to provide his hands to be handcuffed.
Mr. Adkins was arrested and transported to the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and released on appearance tickets returnable to City Court.
