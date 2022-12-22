WATERTOWN — David L. Eads, 51, of Watertown, was charged by state police with predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say Eads sexually abused the victim from 2015 to this year, while the victim was between the ages of 8 and 15 years old.
