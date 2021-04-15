WATERTOWN — A city man has been charged with larceny after he allegedly stole a van, money and various heavy equipment in October of last year, all totaling more than $50,000.
Robert E. Freeman, 54, 661 Factory St., Apt. 28, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, petit larceny and third-degree robbery.
According to a police report, on Oct. 14, 2020, Mr. Freeman was at Holy Family Church on Winthrop Street when he allegedly stole a 2003 Chevrolet Express van, a 2002 trailer, a 2.5-ton Hamm roller and a steel hand roller from Ralph Marzano. The items totaled $50,000.
On the same day, Mr. Freeman allegedly took a 2004 Cadillac sedan without the permission of the owner. He allegedly used the sedan for roughly an hour before returning it where he found it — on the north side of Johnny D’s Restaurant parking lot on Public Square. He also allegedly stole $130 from the register at Johnny D’s.
Mr. Freeman was arrested at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.