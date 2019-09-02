WATERTOWN — Ernest J. Rizzo, 58, of 661 Factory St., Apt. 14-1, Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday morning with petit larceny.
Police said he stole $59.49 from a donation box on Friday at Applebee’s Restaurant, 1283 Arsenal St.
He put the donation box in a grocery bag with the intent to leave the restaurant with the money, police said.
He was summoned to appear Sept. 9 in Watertown City Court.
