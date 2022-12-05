A Watertown man who faced seven charges after he was accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty Monday to one charge.
Rafael Rondon, 25, faces up to 20 years in prison for obstructing an official proceeding, but his final sentence will likely be less. He pleaded guilty in federal court in the District of Columbia and is scheduled to be sentenced March 13.
Rondon also faces an illegal weapon possession charge for a sawed-off shotgun that was seized by FBI agents at his Watertown home. That charge carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.
Rondon and his mother, Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 56, were charged in September 2021 with breaching Capitol doors and entering House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s suite, where they disconnected Pelosi’s laptop before placing it in an unidentified man’s bag, according to Rafael Rondon’s plea agreement.
“And I was honestly a little bit afraid, because I didn’t know if he had anything on him…” Rondon told authorities, according to his criminal complaint. “So I assisted him a little bit, and that was probably stupid of me.”
Before escaping, the Rondons grabbed escape hoods with filtration devices meant for Congress members and staff in case of emergencies. The hoods were later found at Rafael Rondon’s home.
Mooney-Rondon is attempting to get her official proceeding obstruction charge dismissed, filing court paperwork last week that argues the charge was used too broadly in her case.
A hearing to settle the dispute between Mooney-Rondon and prosecutors is scheduled for Jan. 3.
