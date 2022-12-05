A Watertown man who faced seven charges after he was accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty Monday to one charge.

Rafael Rondon, 25, faces up to 20 years in prison for obstructing an official proceeding, but his final sentence will likely be less. He pleaded guilty in federal court in the District of Columbia and is scheduled to be sentenced March 13.

