WATERTOWN — A city man has been charged with three counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child nearly two years after city police opened an investigation into the case.
Police say that Christopher J. Church II, 31, was charged Thursday received the three felony charges. Nearly two years ago, on April 4, 2019, city police began investigating a child pornography case that occurred at 278 State St., Apt. 4B. Through that investigation, police determined that Church was in possession of photos and videos of young children engaging in sex acts with adult men on multiple digital devices.
Church was arraigned in City Court on Thursday and remanded to the custody of the Jefferson County jail on $5,000 bail or $25,000 bond.
State police assisted city police with the investigation.
