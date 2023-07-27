WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was charged Thursday by city police with torturing an animal after it is alleged that he struck a dog five times, causing the dog to yelp, and picked the dog up by the neck and carried it down a set of stairs.
Dalontae Virgil-Wilkinson, 25, of Faichney Drive, was arrested on the animal torture charge and arraigned in Watertown City Court where he was released on his own recognizance.
