WATERTOWN — A city man faces charges that he tried to rob a Franklin Street convenience store armed with a pair of scissors.
Matthew D. Cobb, 28, of 414 Clay St. Apartment 6A, was charged Friday by city police with first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said that at 12:52 p.m. they received a report that a male armed with a pair of scissors had entered the Franklin Street Market, 247 Franklin St., and demanded cash and cigarettes from the 62-year-old clerk. When another person entered the store, the male fled with the scissors.
A witness followed the suspect to a Clay Street residence, where the suspect, identified as Mr. Cobb, was located. Mr. Cobb agreed to speak with detectives at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was then charged.
He was being held at the PSB Friday evening awaiting arraignment.
