WATERTOWN — City police on Monday charged William A. Durgan, 35, of 24098 Route 12, with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon, both felonies. He was also cited with second degree harassment, a violation.
Police charge that at 12:29 a.m. at 273 High St., Mr. Durgan struck Jordan Savage in the head with a tire iron, causing several lacerations, as well as punching and kicking him.
Mr. Durgan was arrested at 1:09 a.m. at 200 North Rutland St. and transported to the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing, where he was held pending arraignment in City Court.
