WATERTOWN — City police say a man was looking down to change music on his cellular phone just before being involved in a crash that resulted in his vehicle striking a parked vehicle and overturning Tuesday evening on Holcomb Street.
Timothy C. Peters, 24, of 1340 Holcomb St., was cited for operating a motor vehicle while using an electric device, according to statement issued Thursday by city police Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr.
Detective Donoghue said police responded to a report of an accident in the 600 block of Holcomb Street at 6:39 p.m. and found an idling 2015 Hyundai Electra on its roof with the rear of the vehicle resting on a 2003 Dodge ram pickup truck belonging to Janet Nasworthy.
Neither vehicle was occupied, but Mr. Peters, who was driving the Hyundai, was found nearby in the street. He told police that he was driving south on Holcomb Street and stopped at its intersection with Paddock Street. He proceeded on Holcomb Street, while looking down to change the music on his phone.
When he looked up, he saw the unoccupied parked truck and attempted to swerve around it. His vehicle struck the rear of the truck, causing the Hyundai to overturn.
Mr. Peters was examined at the scene by personnel fro Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, but declined further treatment. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.