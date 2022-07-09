City police say one person was charged with driving while intoxicated following a one vehicle crash on Huntington Street in Watertown early Saturday. No injuries were reported by city police. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — One man was charged with driving while intoxicated early Saturday after a vehicle was driven off of Huntington Street and into a pole, city police said.

According to city police, Joseph W. Manson, 25, Watertown, allegedly drove off the road and collided with a pole. City police say that Mr. Manson had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14%. He was also cited with an unsafe lane change.

City police say that his truck was the only vehicle involved.

National Grid was also called to the scene to evaluate the pole.

Mr. Manson was released with an appearance ticket answerable to Watertown City Court.

