THERESA — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday on Route 26 in Theresa.
49-year-old Randall W. “Bill” Rink, of Spring Valley Drive in Watertown, was identified by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as the vehicle operator who died.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at about 12:30 p.m. between Baker Road and Route 37. The vehicle was identified as a milk truck.
There was “a quantity of milk on board and they did have a little bit of leakage, but they contained it at the scene,” Benjamin K. Timmerman, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said.
Mr. Timmerman said “it just looks like the truck went off the shoulder by itself and overturned into the ditch, and the lone occupant, the driver, suffered fatal injuries from that.”
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
