WATERTOWN — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening on Washington Street has died, according to city police.
Michael E. Worley, 47, of Watertown, died after being hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram with a plow attached to its front being operated by William H. Leslie, 66, also of Watertown.
Det. Lt. Jason J. Badalato said in a statement Thursday that police were dispatched at 5:46 p.m. to the 800 block of Washington Street in front of Samaritan Medical Center for a reported car/pedestrian accident.
He said the investigation showed that Mr. Worley was attempting to cross the street in a westbound direction of travel. Mr. Leslie’s vehicle was southbound on Washington Street when it struck Mr. Worley.
Mr. Worley was immediately taken to Samaritan, where he was pronounced dead at 6:34 p.m.
Lt. Badalato said no charges or traffic citations had been issued as of Thursday morning as the investigation continues.
