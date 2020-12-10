WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was charged by state police Thursday after he allegedly stabbed his brother with a tool, coming after cigarettes reportedly sparked a fight between the siblings.
Dakota T. Bedore, 27, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly stabbing his brother with a tool at the Cold Creek Apartments on Route 12. A person who lives in the complex said the fight began over cigarettes.
Mr. Bedore’s brother, Cheyenne Bedore, 31, was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mr. Bedore was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.
