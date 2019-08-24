PAMELIA — Brian Kamnich, 59, of Watertown, was charged by state police at 8:48 p.m. Friday at Routes 342 and 37 with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated.
The felony DWU charge stems from a previous drunken driving charge that occurred within the past 10 years.
State police did not provide a blood alcohol content.
