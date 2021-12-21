WATERTOWN — A city man faces up to life in federal prison after admitting Tuesday in federal court that he possessed methamphetamine with the intent to sell the drug and three illegal handguns at his Boyd Street home in February.
George D. Robinson V, age unavailable, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute it and possessing three semiautomatic handguns as a convicted felon.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his home at 1102 Boyd St. on Feb. 5 and found Mr. Robinson in possession of 98 grams of methamphetamine. He also possessed three semiautomatic handguns, which were illegal for him to have because he is a convicted felon.
He was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in District Court in 2004, and was sentenced then to serve 24 months in federal prison, according to prosecutors.
Sentencing on the latest case is scheduled for Feb. 24 in Syracuse, at which time Mr. Robinson faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and up to life in prison, and a fine of up to $10 million for his conviction for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, prosecutors said in a statement.
He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for his conviction for possession of firearms as a convicted felon.
