WATERTOWN — A city man faces up to three years in state prison after admitting Tuesday in Jefferson County Court that he repeatedly tried to hit two women over their heads with a bottle.
Miguel A. Harvey, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree attempted assault. He had been charged with striking Monique A. Farney and Kadi E. Shroy, both of Watertown, on the head with a glass bottle April 26 in Watertown.
Mr. Harvey is expected to be sentenced Oct. 1 to 1½ to 3 years in prison. He will be sentenced as a second-felony offender, having been sentenced in County Court in May to five years’ probation after pleading guilty in February to second-degree attempted strangulation, second-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest.
In other court activity:
Raymond Clarida, 39, an inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He had been charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to sell the drug in Watertown on May 20, 2016. He is expected to be sentenced Oct. 18 to three years in prison, followed by an additional two years of supervision upon his release. The sentence will be concurrent with an up to 15-year prison sentence he is serving which was imposed in Bronx County in July for a second-degree attempted murder conviction.
Blake V. Moore, 30, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Further information about the charge was not available. He is expected to be sentenced Oct. 1 to five years’ probation.
Isabella M. Baird, 20, Clayton, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She had been charged in a grand jury indictment handed up in April with unlawfully entering the East Lynde Street apartment of Michael T. Schaber on Nov. 3. During the incident, John R. Kellogg III, 36, Alexandria Bay, allegedly choked Mr. Schaber and threatened him with an ice pick and Mr. Kellogg and Ms. Baird were alleged to have restricted the movements of Caitlin McConnell, Tiffany Predmore and Brennon Stevens. Ms. Baird is expected to be sentenced Oct. 1 to five years’ probation.
Michelle L. Mercado, 37, Carthage, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree attempted grand larceny. She had been accused in January of misusing food stamps. She is expected to be sentenced Sept. 18 to three years’ probation. She has paid about $29,000 in restitution upfront.
James H. Smith, 26, Carthage, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal contempt. He was charged with violating an order of protection in late May in Evans Mills. He is expected to be sentenced Oct. 18 to three years’ probation.
Tononica S. Reynolds, 39, Watertown, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She had been charged with aggravated DWI April 26 after she was accused of driving on Pearl Street with a blood alcohol content of 0.34 percent. DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.08 percent or above, while aggravated DWI is charged when a BAC is alleged to be 0.18 percent or above. She is expected to be sentenced Oct. 18 to a three-year conditional discharge and be ordered to complete the Bridge program.
Ruth A. Scott, 44, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. It was alleged in an indictment handed up in March that on June 23, 2018, she possessed a knife with the intent of using it against Lisa Beach. She is expected to be sentenced Feb. 7 to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Skelly A. Crowell, 45, Watertown, was sentenced to a year in the PSB after pleading guilty June 5 to second-degree criminal trespass. He had been accused of illegally entering the Flower Avenue East residence of Rebecca Byrd in February.
Colleen M. Fowler, 53, Adams Center, was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge and ordered to complete the Bridge program after pleading guilty June 12 to fourth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance. She admitted that on March 26 she attempted to possess psychedelic mushrooms.
Amanda S. Johnson, 37, Watertown, was arraigned on three counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts each of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal posession of a controlled substance. The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in court.
It is alleged that had an sold heroin and tranadol in Watertown on a day in mid-March and had sold heroin and fentanyl six days later. She pleaded not guilty to the counts and was sent to the PSB on $20,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.