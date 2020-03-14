WATERTOWN — Two men were arrested last weekend in connection with the malnourishment and drowning of a cat named Princess.
Kevin Youmans was one of those charged. Now, he and his family are setting out to prove his innocence.
“I’m getting paperwork on my doorstep saying that if I kill cats, I’m going to kill my own kid,” Mr. Youmans said. “My daughter is eight months and I love her to death.”
Those who were there the night of Saturday, March 7, describe an ill, starving and abused cat who was beaten and thrown into a bath tub, then left alone to drown.
Ninjas Against Animal Cruelty, a nonprofit in Jefferson County, issued a statement this week.
“We do know that our local police forces do need more resources to properly handle and deal with these abuse cases along with holding persons accountable for their actions,” the statement said.
James A. Arca and Bernadine M. Brow, as of this week, lived at 347 St. Mary’s St. They had a cat, Princess, though it was always Ms. Brow’s, according to four other people who live there. The Times spoke with Mr. Youmans and others living in the house about what they recall from that night, and the ensuing backlash for allegedly abusing a defenseless animal.
Eric M. Podvin lives at the home with his fiance, Kaitlin A. Mallon. Sometime shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, Mr. Podvin said he went to check on Princess in Ms. Brow’s and Mr. Arca’s bedroom. Princess has a bed in the bedroom closet, where she is most comfortable, he said.
Princess had been suffering from a kidney illness for some time, but she seemed worse when Mr. Podvin went to check on her Saturday.
“Usually when I pet her, she looks at me,” Mr. Podvin said. “But she wasn’t responding to me at all.”
Mr. Podvin texted Mr. Youmans, his brother-in-law who also lives there, at around 6:41 p.m. saying there was something wrong with Princess. He said he left food and water in the closet and returned to his bedroom.
Shortly after, Mr. Podvin, sitting in his bedroom toward the front of the house, said he heard a loud thud coming from the bathroom in the back of the house.
Mr. Podvin said he got up to check on Princess again, but this time she wasn’t in the closet. The food was moved to the kitchen and her bed was gone. Mr. Arca then exited the bathroom and went back into his room, Mr. Podvin said.
At around 7 p.m., Mr. Youmans was on his way back to the house with his fiance, Breana L. Podvin.
When they got back, the three — Mr. Podvin, Ms. Podvin and Mr. Youmans — began looking for Princess.
Mr. Youmans ultimately found Princess laying on her side in the bathtub, gasping for air in the water. “It was enough to drown the poor cat,” Mr. Youmans said, “that’s for sure.”
Mr. Youmans said he pulled Princess from the bathtub and put her in a plastic tote with a pillow underneath her and a blanket over top.
“I got in (Mr. Arca’s) face and asked him what the hell happened to the cat,” Mr. Youmans said. “And he just ignored me and walked away.”
It appeared Mr. Arca was giving Princess a bath at the time of the incident, Mr. Youmans said. But given the loud noise his brother-in-law heard coming from the bathroom, and the odd behavior from Princess before, Mr. Youmans said he knew something happened to the cat when he wasn’t there.
“She was still gasping for air, and that’s when I got on the phone with the police and told the officer something is going on with an animal cruelty case at my house,” Mr. Youmans said. “I told them I didn’t know what was going on, but we need an officer to come over.”
He called the police at around 8:11 p.m. Princess was transported to the vet after they arrived, where she later died.
Mr. Arca was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E misdemeanor. According to a police report, Mr. Arca struck Princess, dropped her on the ground and later placed her in the tub with the intent to kill her. Mr. Arca is alleged to have done this because Princess scratched him on the inside of his hand, according to the other people who live at the house.
Mr. Youmans was arrested, too. He was charged with one count of over-driving, torturing and injuring animals, a class A misdemeanor. Mr. Youmans was alleged to have failed to provide Princess with enough food as a “feline in his care was severely emaciated and at the time of death had no food contents in the stomach or GI tract,” according to another police report.
Mr. Youmans told the Times that Princess was never in his care. He hopes the charge is dropped, and the origin of his defense begins about a month ago, when Mr. Arca took Princess to a shelter to give her away.
When Mr. Arca dropped Princess off at the shelter, his fiance, Ms. Brow, wanted her cat back. So Mr. Youmans went to the shelter and picked her up, which he said technically made him Princess’s caregiver; however, he returned the cat to Ms. Brow, he said. Mr. Youmans said he would give her food every once in a while — at times he would leave it on the front steps of the house for Princess whenever she was outside, even though Princess was an inside cat. But, in the end, Princess was not his responsibility. He has other cats — four at this point — he cares for.
“They are healthier than healthy,” said Mr. Youmans, adding that he volunteers at a shelter. “I would never hurt a cat in my life.”
In May 2018, Mr. Youmans and Mr. Podvin were both arrested and charged with abandoning cats. Police alleged that Mr. Youmans allowed Mr. Podvin to take two cats and abandon them at 126 N. Rutland St. They both later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct after having completed community service, according to City Court records.
The fallout from the incident Saturday has resulted in Mr. Youmans being the subject of ridicule and shaming. Whether he is guilty of the charge will begin to resolve itself Friday at his first appearance in court. As for Mr. Arca, he couldn’t be reached to comment on the charges.
“I have nothing to say to him,” said Ms. Podvin, Mr. Youman’s fiance, about Mr. Arca. “All this is going on because of him. Me and my fiance love our animals. We’re going to fight it all the way.”
