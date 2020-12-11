WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was airlifted Thursday to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse after he was arrested and found to be shot with what appeared to be a bullet from a BB gun or pellet gun.
Ross R. Pierce, 35, 278 State St., was charged by city police at about 10:42 a.m. Thursday with third-degree burglary and petit larceny after he allegedly stole property from a warehouse on Factory Street at about 12:41 a.m. the same day.
He was later seen walking on Mill Street before officers arrested him. Mr. Pierce was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing, where officers noticed he was limping. According to police, Mr. Pierce told intake that he had been shot with something, but wasn’t sure what it was, and he wasn’t complaining.
Mr. Pierce began dozing off as he waited for a video arraignment hearing. An ambulance from Guilfoyle Ambulance Services responded to the back of the Public Safety Building, where Mr. Pierce could be seen being removed on a stretcher. Based on Mr. Pierce’s injuries — which appeared to be a BB gun or pellet gun gunshot wound to the leg — Guilfoyle opted to have him taken to the hospital in Syracuse.
Mr. Pierce was released from the hospital later Thursday and also released from custody on his own recognizance. He will still have to answer to the counts he was charged with.
(0) comments
