WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography.
A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states that Conner Spells, 24, admitted with his October 2021 guilty plea that he exchanged multiple sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer in order to arrange a sexual encounter with a 10-year-old child the undercover officer purported to have access to and could provide for sex.
The news release also states Spells admitted to distributing child pornography to the undercover officer and traveled from the Watertown area to the Binghamton area for the sexual encounter.
His case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force which is compromised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael D. Gadarian as part of Project Safe Childhood.
This projected was launched in May 2006 by the DOJ and is led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.
“Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet as well as to identify and rescue victims,” the news release states.
Spells will also have 10 years of supervised release.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.