City man gets prison for child pornography

WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states that Conner Spells, 24, admitted with his October 2021 guilty plea that he exchanged multiple sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer in order to arrange a sexual encounter with a 10-year-old child the undercover officer purported to have access to and could provide for sex.

