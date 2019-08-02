WATERTOWN — A city man was sentenced Friday to three years in state prison for assaulting a corrections officer at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Daniel L. Rivers, 28, whose last known address was 1109 Washington St., Apt. D, was sentenced in Jefferson County Court after pleading June 24 to second-degree assault. It had been alleged that while incarcerated at the PSB on March 22 he struggled with a corrections officer, causing the officer to suffer a shoulder sprain.
Mr. Rivers was in the PSB awaiting sentencing on a first-degree criminal contempt conviction. He had pleaded guilty to the charge Feb. 5, admitting that on April 23, 2018, he had been in the presence of Nichole Caplicki, who held a City Court order of protection against him.
In addition to the three-year prison sentence for the assault conviction, Mr. Rivers was sentenced Friday to a concurrent prison term of 1½ to three years for the criminal contempt count. He was also ordered to undergo five additional years of supervision upon his release from prison for the assault conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.