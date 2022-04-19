A Watertown man recently won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought at the Stewart’s Shop on Mill Street.
Mark Sholett claimed his top prize on the New York Lottery’s $1 million Bonus Word Cashword scratch-off game.
“It hasn’t set in yet,” Mr. Sholett was quoted as saying in a news release by the New York Lottery.
Mr. Sholett received his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment totaling $651,000 after required withholdings.
New York Lottery scratch-off games generated $4,231,742,980 in total sales during fiscal year 2020-2021, the news release stated. School districts in Jefferson County received $29,655,850 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same time period.
As of Friday, there were three top prizes still available on the $1 million Bonus Word Cashword ticket. Players may check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov.
