CHAMPION — A 26-year-old Watertown man was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash on Route 26 Friday afternoon.
Police said the accident happened when Keegan Dick, was passing multiple vehicles at about 1:30 p.m.
State Trooper Terry W. Countryman said a Jeep pulled out to pass another car while Mr. Dick's motorcycle passed, and they collided. Mr. Dick was thrown from the motorcycle, which continued on about 300 feet and struck another car.
Police said Mr. Dick was able to call for help after the crash, and his brother came to the scene to collect his belongings. Police said Mr. Dick may have suffered a broken leg, but his injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
