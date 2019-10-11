WATERTOWN — The body found in the Black River on Wednesday has been identified as Scott M. Phillips, 52, of Watertown, according to a release from the city police department.
Officers responded to 234 Mill Street at around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday after an employee of Brookfield Renewable Power reported finding a body in the racks. Watertown City Fire Department firefighters recovered Mr. Phillips’s body with assistance from Brookfield employees. Jefferson County Medical Examiner Dr. Samuel Livingstone conducted an autopsy Thursday evening and ruled the death was due to drowning, police said.
Mr. Phillips was last residing at 615 Academy St. Police are asking anyone who saw Mr. Phillips Tuesday night or Wednesday to call the department at 315-782-2233.
