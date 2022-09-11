WATERTOWN — A local man is in custody after police say he shot a man in the legs Saturday night.
Marcus A. Taylor, 49, of 24097 State St., Watertown, was charged by city police with first-degree assault and criminal use of a firearm on Saturday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
WATERTOWN — A local man is in custody after police say he shot a man in the legs Saturday night.
Marcus A. Taylor, 49, of 24097 State St., Watertown, was charged by city police with first-degree assault and criminal use of a firearm on Saturday.
According to a media release from city police, at about 9:42 p.m. Saturday, a shooting was reported at the intersection of State and Williams streets. Police said Mr. Taylor shot an unnamed 29-year-old man in the legs. The victim was hospitalized.
Mr. Taylor was arrested at about 10:01 p.m., taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, and held pending arraignment.
Police are asking any members of the public who have information about the incident to contact them at (315) 782-2233.
The city police department was assisted in responding to the shooting by New York State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Watertown City Fire Department and Guilfoyle EMS.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.