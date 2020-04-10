WATERTOWN — Anthony R. Graves, 33, 325 Coffeen St., was arrested Thursday after police allege he strangled a woman and then later intentionally crashed his vehicle into a vehicle in which she and his infant child were traveling. According to the city police, Mr. Graves was at his residence at around 1 p.m. when he struck Tristin Migliore in the face numerous times and also strangled her until she lost consciousness.
At around 5:11 p.m., Mr. Graves allegedly drove his 2006 Kia Sedona into the right passenger door of his sister’s 2010 Ford Fusion, directly where Ms. Migliore was sitting, causing significant damage to the vehicle. Ms. Migliore injured her right leg as a result of the crash. Mr. Graves’ one-year-old daughter was inside the vehicle he struck it, according to a police report.
Mr. Graves was charged with second-degree strangulation, second-degree harassment, reckless driving, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated driving while intoxication, drinking alcohol while in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operating of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending an arraignment hearing scheduled for Friday.
