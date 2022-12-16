Watertown man charged in Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty

Watertown resident Rafael Rondon, top left, and his mother Maryann Mooney-Rondon, top center, are pictured at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the building. The photo was filed with a criminal complaint in U.S. District Court.

WATERTOWN — A town of Watertown man facing sentencing for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a charge that he possessed a sawed-off shotgun uncovered at his residence during the investigation of his activities at the riot.

Rafael Rondon, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to possession of an unregistered sawed-off shotgun, He admitted that he possessed the weapon hidden at a relative’s property in Lewis County on June 29, 2021. According to court documents, the gun was found in an outbuilding on Cut Off Road in Castorland.

