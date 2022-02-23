WATERTOWN — A city man initially indicted on a felony charge that he raped a child younger than 17 pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Joseph Crossman, 40, had been charged in December 2020 with third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. It had been alleged that he had sexual intercourse with the child at his residence at 244 Clinton St.
Mr. Crossman entered his guilty plea using an Alford plea, meaning he did not admit to the underlying allegations contained in the indictment, but was pleading guilty to avoid the possibility of being convicted of a more serious offense at trial. A trial had been scheduled for next week.
“We were ready, willing and able to defend ourselves at trial,” defense attorney Matthew J. Porter, Watertown, said Wednesday. “Mr. Crossman has maintained his innocence for what he was charged with in the indictment and he has continued to maintain his innocence throughout the process.”
Following his plea, he was sentenced by Judge David A. Renzi to a one-year conditional discharge and a $1,000 fine and was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.
Mr. Porter was assisted in Mr. Crossman’s defense by Syracuse attorney Annaleigh E. Porter.
