WATERTOWN — A city man faces 10 years’ probation after pleading guilty Tuesday in Jefferson County Court to an allegation that he requested and tried to receive a nude photo from a teenaged girl.
David T. Sprague, 20, whose last known address was 63 Public Square, Apt. 2, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted disseminating indecent materials to a minor.
He had been accused of sending a text message to a 13-year-old female on Feb. 5 requesting that she send a nude picture of herself to his phone, which she did.
In addition to probation supervision, he is expected to be sentenced Oct. 18 to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and be ordered to register with the state as a sex offender.
