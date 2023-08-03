US-NEWS-KAN-TODDLER-DEATH-SENTENCING-DMT

WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly eleven years in federal prison for possessing a large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin during a May 2022 traffic stop on Water Street.

Ryan D. Monroe, 41, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to serve 130 months prison for his conviction for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Matthew Scarpino, special agent in charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Buffalo, New York Field Office, and Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills announced Thursday.

