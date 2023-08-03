WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly eleven years in federal prison for possessing a large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin during a May 2022 traffic stop on Water Street.
Ryan D. Monroe, 41, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to serve 130 months prison for his conviction for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Matthew Scarpino, special agent in charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Buffalo, New York Field Office, and Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills announced Thursday.
According to a statement from federal prosecutors, Monroe was arrested by members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force (“Met-Jeff”) on May 18, 2022, on bench warrants for his failure to appear in Jefferson County Court for sentencing on two state felony cases.
Metro-Jeff detectives located Monroe on Water Street in Watertown as he got out of a car. A short foot pursuit ensued after which Monroe was taken into custody on Burchard Street.
Prosecutors said a search incident to the arrest located 56 grams of nearly pure methamphetamine in Monroe’s pants pocket along with $2,388.00 in U.S. currency. A shoulder bag that Monroe discarded during the foot chase was searched pursuant to a search warrant and found to contain 29 grams of cocaine, a set of digital scales, 12 grams of cocaine base (crack), and approximately 50 small plastic baggies containing individual quantities of a heroin/fentanyl mixture.
The case was investigated by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, consisting of special agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), detectives from the Watertown Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol Agents. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.