WATERTOWN — A city man was sentenced Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to five years’ probation for having the ingredients needed to make methamphetamine.
Dustin T. Coleman, 39, was also sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building after earlier pleading guilty to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine as a result of one incident and second-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest as a result of a separate incident.
He had been accused of having the ingredients and materials used in the making of methamphetamine on Dec. 28 in Watertown. He had also been accused of violating an order of protection by the protected party down on a couch Nov. 21 and of trying to prevent a uniformed police officer from arresting him for the violation.
In other court activity:
Jamie J. Woodard, 39, Watertown, was sentenced to time served at the PSB and five years’ probation after pleading guilty July 17 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He and two others were charged March 26 with possessing cocaine and heroin after members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force raided a High Street apartment.
Michelle L. Mercado, 37, Carthage, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty Aug. 6 to fourth-degree attempted grand larceny. She had been accused in January of misusing food stamps. She paid about $29,000 in restitution up front.
Christine M. Hunter, 36, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance. Further information about the charge was not available. She is expected to be sentenced Nov. 22 to time served at the PSB and five years’ probation.
