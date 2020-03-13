WATERTOWN — A city man who federal investigators say had thousands of images of child pornography on his computers
was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to more than 13 years in federal prison for the acts.
Joseph T. Williams, 31, whose last known address was 112 California Ave., pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography.
According to prosecutors, Williams admitted that he used the Kik Messenger application to distribute and receive child pornography from other Kik users from January 2016 through June 2016. Williams used his iPhone to trade images of child pornography via the internet. Execution of search warrants on Williams’ desktop and laptop computers revealed that he possessed 4,875 images and 2,052 video files depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The images and videos included depictions of the rape and sodomy of prepubescent children and toddlers.
According to a criminal complaint filed with the court, Williams, under the user name “sirvoh,” exchanged pornographic images of children with a user in the Dallas, Texas, area who was being investigated by the FBI. A subpoena for “sirvoh’s” internet protocol address returned the user to a West Carthage address. Through further investigation, agents were able to track the user to Williams’s California Avenue address. When questioned, Williams admitted to sending and receiving the pornographic images, according to the complaint.
In addition to a 160-month prison term, Williams was also ordered to undergo an additional 20 years of supervision upon his release and be required to register as a sex offender. He will further have to pay restitution of $3,000 for each of 15 children depicted in the images and videos that he received, distributed, and possessed.
His case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the state police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown.
