WATERTOWN — Max Shangraw took a former Alexandria Central School bus and renovated it the same way he would a house.
It’s hard to miss Mr. Shangraw’s transformed and risen bus when it’s parked in the driveway of his mom’s house on Superior Street. It’s towering in the neighborhood, with the entire length raised to allow his 6-foot, 3-inch figure to stand inside. Solar panels on top power it all.
Mr. Shangraw, a carpenter who grew up in Alexandria Bay and now lives in Watertown, bought the school bus from Alexandria school about three years ago. It could have cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy an RV at that length, but this bus was $3,000, he said.
He’s been renovating it since then on nights and weekends. The idea was for him and his family to live in it full-time, but with having one child already and twins on the way, he and his wife, Sharon, have decided to use it for vacations.
It has a fully functioning kitchen with a propane stove, sink, small liquor cabinet, apartment-size fridge and sliding pantry cupboards. The countertops are new, dining-room table is finished, and it’s furnished with a 6-foot couch with a pullout bed. The wood stove will heat the entire space. The floor is insulated, and there’s nearly 4 inches of spray foam behind the walls and ceilings.
Toward the back there’s room for their kid’s bed — which will turn into bunk beds after the twins arrive — as well as a shower, composting toilet and queen-size bed.
“It’s done just like a normal house would be done,” Mr. Shangraw said.
The star of the show is the solar-paneled roof. The panels will power every appliance in the bus.
“It definitely will allow us to not plug in anywhere,” he said. “We won’t have to go to an RV park. We can have power anywhere.”
The plan is to head west with his family, where the national parks are plentiful and an off-the-grid lifestyle is easier.
