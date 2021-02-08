WATERTOWN — As an associate professor of mathematics at Jefferson Community College, Joshua D. Hammond is used to doing the math.
So one problem he faced recently was easy to calculate — for the sum of its parts that he lovingly put into it was $5,000. That’s the money he used to create his custom-made Surly “fat bike” that was stolen from his Park Avenue West garage last month.
He admits that the thief may have had some motivation that factored into the situation. Mr. Hammond accidentally left his garage door open on the night of the theft.
“There’s people out there who take advantage of that,” he said. “You hope that’s not the case, but there are.”
Mr. Hammond has a spot in his garage where he hangs his bike.
“I got distracted by the dog or something, who knows?” he said. “I hung it up, something else got my attention, didn’t think of it, and came out the next morning, my door is wide open and I look over for my bike and it’s not hanging there.”
He did a quick look around the perimeter of the house, thinking that he may have left it outside the garage.
“It was just gone,” Mr. Hammond said. “It was an instant of human carelessness. No matter how brilliant we can be, and no matter how aware we can be, it happens.”
The bike’s frame is a Surly, “Ice Cream Truck” 2015 model. Components Mr. Hammond added include a RockShox front suspension unit and distinctively red brakes made by Hope Technology, based in Barnoldswick, England.
“I had five grand into it,” Mr. Hammond said. “That’s a lot for a hardtail mountain bike.”
A “hardtail” is a mountain bike that only has a front suspension fork but no rear shock.
He’s now temporarily bikeless and is missing out on what attracted him to the sport of cycling about eight years ago.
“I’ve had so many different hobbies, so many things I tried to get into,” he said.
For example, there was golf.
“When I played golf, I enjoyed it because I would just walk around and hit the ball around. But then, I tried to get good at it, and that didn’t last, so I gave it up.”
He eventually found that the sport of mountain/trail biking was the perfect fit for him.
“It’s a combination of being in nature, the exercise,” Mr. Hammond said. “For me, it’s almost therapeutic to be out in the woods by myself, no noise and you let go of everything out there. It’s just you and the trail.”
Mr. Hammond reported the theft to city police.
“The Watertown Police Department has been really, really helpful,” he said. “It took the guy two hours to get here, but he apologized for being late. I was kind of thinking, ‘How high am I on their list?’ with the things they’ve got to do. But that fact that I saw him in a couple of hours — that was great.”
After sharing some info, Mr. Hammond said the officer walked around the perimeter of his home, knocked on doors of neighbors and checked for cameras. The department also followed up by visiting local bike shops and told Mr. Hammond that his theft would be reported on the daily shift changes.
“From what I know about bike theft, the odds of getting it back are really small,” Mr. Hammond said. “But the fact that the officer went to the bike shop, called me back and put that effort into it, I was pleased with that. That gave me confidence.”
Mr. Hammond had cycled regularly in all seasons for the past few years on the bike trails at Thompson Park and also helps to maintain them. He’s learned to prefer a “fat bike” over a regular mountain bike.
“When you look down at a four-or-five-inch tire and see a rock or root coming, you don’t have to think as to what line to take and you don’t have to worry about finesse as much,” he said. “For me, it’s just more enjoyable because of that.”
Mr. Hammond has a new bike on order from Growler, a Rochester-based company founded in 2015 and known as an innovator in the mountain bike industry.
“It has a lot of features I want,” he said.
But like his previous bike, he’ll add his personal touches.
“I’ll take it to ReCre’s (Bike Studio) and upgrade the parts to give my local bike shop some business,” he said.
And as for the business of his stolen bike, Mr. Hammond is philosophical:
“What got me through that day was just the thought that, as crummy as it is for me, somebody saw that thing and they had to have it for some reason. I don’t think anybody has taken it for the sake of taking it. Whatever they’re going through, they felt like they had to steal something from somebody else to get whatever they needed. But I hope they can get the help they really need.”
