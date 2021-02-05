WATERTOWN — State police have lodged weapons charges against a Watertown man who tried to shoot a chipmunk, missed and hit a nearby structure instead at his town of Watertown home.
Richard E. Daniels, 43, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief.
The charges relate to an incident in which Mr. Daniels allegedly took a shot at a chipmunk by his house with a .22-caliber rifle, instead hitting the neighbor’s pole barn 216 feet away, according to the police news release.
It’s illegal to fire a weapon within 500 feet of a dwelling.
Because of 2001 felony convictions in Florida for, according to the Florida Department of Corrections offender release online lookup page, felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon.
The state police news release said Mr. Daniels was not legally eligible to have the weapon, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.