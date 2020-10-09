WATERTOWN — A jury will decide the case against a local man accused of criminal tampering when he took down a Pride flag that hung in front of City Hall in June.
Donnie Lee Barrigar, of Union Street, appeared in City Court on Friday to answer to the June 23 charge of third-degree criminal tampering after he took down the flag that hung in celebration of Pride in front of City Hall.
During Friday’s court proceeding, Mr. Barrigar tried to fire his attorney and requested he represent himself.
But City Court Judge Anthony M. Neddo declined the request, saying Mr. Barrigar could not competently defend himself. Watertown attorney John Hallett will continue to represent Mr. Barrigar.
He also requested a change in venue. Judge Neddo also denied that request.
A trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 30.
At the time of his arrest, Mr. Barrigar said he was well within his Constitutional rights to take down the flag. He insisted he’s protected by his First Amendment rights to use the Pride flag in his protest, saying he gets his views about homosexuality from his religious beliefs.
The case is headed to trial after Judge Neddo denied a motion to dismiss the case. Mr. Barrigar has pleaded not guilty.
In a nine-page decision, Judge Neddo disagreed that Mr. Barrigar was protected by his Constitutional rights, concluding the flag was private property and he didn’t have a right to remove it.
The judge wrote “the defendant’s actions fall outside the scope of the First Amendment protections since, among other reasons, the flag he tampered with was private property of another.”
Mr. Hallett argued taking the flag down was his client’s expression of free speech and protected from criminal prosecution.
He also objected to the police investigation’s supporting deposition because Mr. Barrigar did not intend “to cause substantial inconvenience to anyone.” But Judge Neddo allowed the deposition from Watertown police Detective Sgt. Joseph Giaquinto from the day Mr. Barrigar was arrested. The detective said he viewed Mr. Barrigar’s video of taking the flag down from the flag pole in front of City Hall and stuffing it into a drop box at City Hall.
The detective also said Mr. Barrigar acknowledged why the detective wanted to talk to him about him removing the flag. The judge found “the accusatory is facially sufficient and the defendant’s motion to dismiss is denied.”
The incident with the flag prompted more than 150 LGBTQ+ supporters to come together June 24 in a show of solidarity to protest what he did. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also offered to help the state police with the investigation into Mr. Barrigar’s action. The governor called him a bigot.
Last year, Mr. Barrigar caused an uproar and tension within the LGBTQ+ community after he posted a threatening Facebook message that called for a mass shooting upon hearing of last year’s Pride flag raising at City Hall.
Mr. Barrigar has since apologized for that incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.