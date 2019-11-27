WATERTOWN — City police charged a Watertown man and woman following a domestic incident Wednesday morning. Kemtom K. Lampart, 30, of 329 McClelland St., is charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing and felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police also charged Kelsey M. Sampson, 20, same address, with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Mr. Lampart allegedly choked Ms. Sampson during the incident and had a dagger in a sheath, despite having prior criminal convictions. Police said Ms. Sampson kicked the door to a 12-year-old child’s bedroom open during the incident.
Both were held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
