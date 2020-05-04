WATERTOWN — In a second letter, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith is again urging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to reopen businesses in the north country, contending the region is ready because there are just a few coronavirus cases locally.
He’s urging the governor to immediately reopen places of worship, retail stores, libraries, restaurants, salons and barbershops, the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park, car dealerships and florists.
Keeping businesses from reopening is wreaking havoc on the local economy, with workers laid off and still waiting for unemployment checks, he wrote in a letter Monday.
At the time of the writing of his letter, Jefferson County has a total of seven active COVID-19 cases out of a population of nearly 110,000 and a total of 61 COVID-19 cases and have not seen any intubations and deaths, he wrote. Nearby, Lewis County has had a total of 11 cases, 9 of whom have recovered. with no deaths as of the time the letter was written. Lewis County reported Monday that all cases have now recovered.
“Every day, I hear from people who have worked their entire lives to build successful small businesses, only to have them destroyed due to Upstate New York being held to the same standards as the New York City area, which is the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak in the United States,” he wrote.
He mentioned that at least two downtown businesses — which believed they were operating under “essential business” designation — were ordered to shut down portions of their operations last week.
“Just miles away, larger stores like Walmart, Target and Sam’s Club are permitted to be fully open. These smaller local stores, which have a lower customer flow, are selling many of the same types of goods as the large stores,” he wrote.
He thinks many businesses and services can reopen safely and responsibly with reasonable accommodations that would prevent the spread of the virus through the use of personal protective equipment, social distancing and occupancy restrictions.
He also is lobbying Gov. Cuomo to appoint someone locally to oversee the reopening of the local economy. He also expressed frustration that the governor only appointed one person from the north country to the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board. Jefferson County President Ty Stone was named to the board to represent the north country.
He urged the governor to add a second local person who can represent the region’s small business owners.
(1) comment
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) will economically destroy New York.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.