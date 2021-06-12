WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith is firing back at a political opponent who said the mayor was planning to eliminate a fire station and firefighter positions, calling the claims baseless and false.
Robert T. Schorr, a candidate in this year’s City Council race, called into a radio show this week and said “the writing is on the wall” for the city to close a fire station and layoff 15 members. The mayor took exception to this in a news release Friday evening, calling on Mr. Schorr to retract the statements.
“Simply put, it is sad that Mr. Schorr would lie and mislead voters in this way,” Mayor Smith said in a statement. “It is possible however, that Mr. Schorr is being used as a spokesperson for someone else — and doesn’t have a true grasp of what he is saying.”
Mayor Smith said he has never proposed a plan like that or knows of any City Council member who has either.
“Mr. Schorr claims he is running because he wants increased transparency from government,” the mayor said. “He should start with himself and show the public proof of the plan he references to close a fire station and lay off 15 firefighters.”
Mr. Schorr ran an unsuccessful campaign for a vacant City Council seat in 2019.
Here is the entire statement from Mayor Smith”
“Today, City Council candidate Robert Schorr hit an all time low in an effort to get votes. Earlier this afternoon, 7 News (WWNY-TV) called looking for comment on the baseless, false allegations made by Mr. Schorr on ‘The Hotline,’ where he stated ‘writing is on the wall’ that the City plans to close a fire station and claimed there is a plan in the works to lay off 15 firefighters.
“For the record, I can say without reservation that I have never proposed any plan as he describes and I am unaware of any Council Member who is proposing to close a fire station, or lay off 15 firefighters. Simply put, it is sad that Mr. Schorr would lie and mislead voters in this way. It is possible however, that Mr. Schorr is being used as a spokesperson for someone else — and doesn’t have a true grasp of what he is saying.
“Mr. Schorr claims he is running because he wants increased transparency from government. He should start with himself and show the public proof of the plan he references to close a fire station and lay off 15 firefighters. The problem is, he can’t — and that’s because there is no plan to do either of these things, nor have they been discussed by City Council.
“I would call on Mr. Schorr to retract these false statements and be honest with the voters. As he said, during his commentary earlier today ‘everybody has to work together.’ The statements he made are completely contradictory to this way of thinking. Not only that, but they’re also irresponsible and do nothing but further divide the City. I have always believed that we are one City, with no side better than another.
“I am committed to working tirelessly for all residents and am saddened that they are being subjected to this false narrative being perpetuated by someone who is clearly desperate for votes.”
